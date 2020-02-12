Woman killed in Uttar Pradesh during fight over cow

A woman was reportedly killed by her brother-in-law after a cow belonging to the latter entered the woman's courtyard, police said here on Wednesday.
The incident took place on Tuesday evening in Kabaarh village under Sakeet police station area.
According to the police, the victim, Baby (30), used to live with her husband, Mahesh, and three children. Mahesh's brother Devendra used to live in an adjacent house.
On the day of the incident, a cow belonging to Devendra ventured into Baby's courtyard, which led to a dispute. In a fit of rage, Devendra hit Baby on her neck.
Baby died on the spot, they said.
The police added that the family of the accused fled the spot after the incident.
Delhi Assembly Elections 2020 | Get the latest updates, constituency-wise results & analysis only on DeccanHerald.com
Will AAP's Arvind Kejriwal reign supreme? Will Delhi vote for BJP's Narendra Modi-Amit Shah duo? Can Congress spring a surprise? Catch all the action on Delhi Election 2020 here
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe