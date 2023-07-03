Woman kills self by consuming poison in Uttar Pradesh's Kaushambi

A woman who had left her ailing husband and was living with another man allegedly killed herself by consuming poison in this Uttar Pradesh district, police said on Monday.
Additional Superintendent of Police Samar Bahadur Singh said Ruby (38), a resident of the Pipri area, killed herself by consuming poison on Sunday.
The husband of the deceased, Madanlal Pasi, was ill for a long time and she was getting him "treated" through exorcism, during which she came in contact with Raju Pasi, a resident of Nizampur village, the officer said.
The woman fell in love with Raju Pasi and started living with him, he added.
Ruby and Raju had an altercation over the phone on Sunday afternoon after which the woman consumed poison, the officer said.
He said Raju Pasi has been traced to Surat district in Gujarat, adding that a police team has been sent to nab him.
The body has been sent for postmortem.
