Woman kills self with 3 daughters in Rajasthan's Tonk

The bodies were found floating in the well in Bairwa ki Dhani

PTI
PTI, Jaipur,
  • Feb 16 2023, 00:08 ist
  • updated: Feb 16 2023, 00:08 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

 A 30-year-old woman allegedly committed suicide along with her three daughters by jumping into a well in Rajasthan's Tonk district on Wednesday, police said.

The bodies of Nani Devi and her three daughters aged between one and four years were found floating in the well in Bairwa ki Dhani.

The police team has fished out the bodies and they have been kept at the mortuary of a hospital for the postmortem examination on Thursday, DSP Indu Lodhi said.

According to the preliminary inquiry, it appears to be a case of suicide, Lodhi said.

Rajasthan
India News
suicides

