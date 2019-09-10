Woman lynched to death over child-lifting rumour in UP

A woman was lynched to death by a mob over child-lifting rumour in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya district, about 150 kilometres from here.

According to the police sources here, the victim, who was yet to be identified, was tied to an electric pole and was brutally thrashed by a mob, which suspected her to be a child lifter, in Kotesarai area in the district on Monday evening.

The woman was rescued by a police team, which rushed her to the hospital but she succumbed to her injuries a few hours later, sources said.

A case was registered against 25 people by the police in this regard, sources added. ''We are trying to identify the culprits and will take stern action against them,'' said a police official.

Sources said that the victim was mentally retarded and not a local. ''She must have lost her way and reached there unknowingly,'' said a district official in Ayodhya.

More than 100 incidents of mob lynchings had been reported from different parts of the state in the month of August alone. Though the officials confirmed only three deaths in the mob lynchings, sources said that at least six persons, including a woman, were killed by the mobs of child-lifting rumours.

The police had so far registered 35 cases in connection with these incidents and arrested more than one hundred people, the officials said.

The state police have roped in ''volunteers'' to help check such rumours and also trace the offenders. The police were also using the mass media to appeal to the people not to fall prey to such rumours.

The state government is contemplating to make stringent laws to combat mob lynching after the State Law Commission recommended strict punishment, including life imprisonment in case of death of the victim.