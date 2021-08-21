Woman paraded naked in Jharkhand village over affair with married man

6 held after Jharkhand woman paraded naked over affair

Six people were arrested in connection with the incident that happened in Ranishwar police station area of the district

PTI
PTI,
  • Aug 21 2021, 10:02 ist
  • updated: Aug 21 2021, 10:02 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Images

A woman was stripped and paraded naked with a garland of shoes around her neck in Jharkhand's Dumka district over her relationship with a married man, police said on Saturday.

Six people were arrested in connection with the incident that happened in Ranishwar police station area of the district, they said.

The woman, who is also married, had allegedly eloped with the man. On being caught on Wednesday night, she was thrashed by the family of the man's wife, a police officer said.

Then she was stripped and paraded naked throughout the village with a garland of shoes around her neck, he said.

"Twelve people have been named in the FIR filed on Thursday. So far, six persons, including the man and his wife, have been arrested," the officer said.

The woman also alleged that the accused snatched Rs 25,000 from her, he said.

The FIR was registered under IPC sections 148 (rioting), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace), 506 (criminal intimidation), 354b (assault) and 379 (theft), among others, he added.

Efforts are on to arrest the remaining six accused, the officer said. 

