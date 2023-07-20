Woman who assaulted domestic help in judicial custody

Woman pilot arrested for assaulting domestic help in Delhi sent to judicial custody

The 10-year-old girl working as a domestic help at the woman's house was allegedly beaten up by her and her husband on Wednesday.

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jul 20 2023, 14:46 ist
  • updated: Jul 20 2023, 14:46 ist
In a purported video of the incident, the mob could be seen attacking the accused couple. Some of the women were also seen slapping and pulling the hair of the accused woman, who was in her uniform. Credit: Twitter/@ANI

The woman pilot who was arrested for allegedly assaulting a minor domestic help in southwest Delhi's Dwarka area has been sent to judicial custody by a court, police said on Thursday.

The 10-year-old girl working as a domestic help at the woman's house was allegedly beaten up by her and her husband on Wednesday, following which a group of agitated people manhandled the couple.

The accused have been identified as Poornima Bagchi (33) and her husband Kaushik Bagchi (36).

Also read | Domestic help 'torture': Girl's kin claim she was hit with hot tongs

A senior police officer said Poornima was produced before a court on Wednesday, which sent her to judicial custody.

Her husband will be produced in the court on Thursday, the officer added.

The woman works as a pilot with a private airline while her husband is deployed with the ground staff in another private airline.

After the alleged incident of beating of the minor came to light, the couple was confronted by the victim's relatives and others who also manhandled them.

It was found that the girl has been working at the couple's house for the past two months. The minor was beaten up by the duo on Wednesday and a relative of her witnessed this, police said.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

India News
Delhi
Dwarka

Related videos

What's Brewing

Homestays draws tourists to Kashmir's border villages

Homestays draws tourists to Kashmir's border villages

Ace Assam swimmer crosses English Channel both ways

Ace Assam swimmer crosses English Channel both ways

BBC Player, BBC Kids to be available on Prime Video

BBC Player, BBC Kids to be available on Prime Video

Bollywood 'shocked' at Manipur women viral video

Bollywood 'shocked' at Manipur women viral video

Arsenal produce record 5-0 rout of MLS All-Stars

Arsenal produce record 5-0 rout of MLS All-Stars

Cheapest Domino's pizza is in inflation-hit India

Cheapest Domino's pizza is in inflation-hit India

 