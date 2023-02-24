Woman principal set on fire in MP: Cop suspended, NSA invoked against accused

A police assistant sub-inspector in Indore in Madhya Pradesh has been placed under suspension for alleged negligence of duty in connection with a case in which an ex-student set ablaze the woman principal of a pharmacy college, leaving her battling for life with 80 per cent burns, an official said on Friday.

Dr Vimukta Sharma (54) was set on fire by former student Ashutosh Srivastava (24) in Simrol area here on February 20 allegedly as the latter had not got his BPharma marksheet, as per police. Srivastava has been slapped with the stringent National Security Act (NSA) as per an order issued by Indore Collector Ilayaraja T, the official informed.

"During the probe, we found two to three complaints were made against Srivastava by the pharmacy college authorities, the woman principal and other staff, who claimed the accused was threatening suicide," Superintendent of Police (Rural) Bhagwat Singh Virde told PTI.

"ASI Sanjeev Tiwari has been suspended for alleged negligence in the investigation of these complaints. The accused, who was held on the day of the incident, is being questioned. He is mentally sound and it has come to light that he carried out the act as part of a conspiracy," the SP said.

Srivastava was taken to the spot to enact the crime as part of the probe, he added. As per police, Srivastava has claimed he cleared the BPharma exam in July 2022, but despite several requests, the management of BM College of Pharmacy was not giving him his marksheet.

However, refuting the allegations, the college authorities said Srivastava, who has criminal antecedents, was not coming to collect his marksheet despite several reminders.