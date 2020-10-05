Woman raped at gunpoint in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar

A woman was allegedly raped by a man at gunpoint in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar following which the accused was arrested, police said on Monday.

According to a complaint lodged by the woman, the man allegedly raped her in a sugarcane field on Sunday.

A case was registered against the accused, identified as Shravan Kumar (26), under relevant sections of the IPC on the basis of the complaint and he was arrested, police added.

In another incident, a blind woman was allegedly raped by her relative on the pretext of marriage for several months, police said.

A case was registered against the accused under IPC sections 376 (rape) and 420 (cheating), SHO Deepak Chaturvedi said.

Efforts were underway to nab the accused, he said.