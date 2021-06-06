Woman SC village pradhan forced to sit on ground in UP

Woman SC village 'pradhan' forced to sit on ground during meeting in Uttar Pradesh

Some members of the upper caste 'physically forced' the newly elected 'pradhan' to sit on the ground

Sanjay Pandey
Sanjay Pandey, DHNS , Lucknow,
  • Jun 06 2021, 18:41 ist
  • updated: Jun 06 2021, 18:41 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

In an incident reflective of prevalence of discrimination on the basis of caste, a woman village 'pradhan' (panchayat chief), who hailed from  scheduled caste (SC) was allegedly 'forced' to sit on the ground in Uttar Pradesh's Mahoba district, about 250 kilometres from here, during an official meeting.

According to the reports, some members of the upper caste 'physically forced' the newly elected 'pradhan', who was sitting on a chair, when the meeting began, to sit on the ground.

The incident happened at Nathupura village in the district a few days back. It came to light on Saturday after a complaint was lodged with the police in this regard.

One person has been arrested in this connection, reports said. Efforts were on to nab the others.

''They (upper caste people) misbehaved with me....one of them caught hold of my arm and forced me out of the chair...they abused me also when I protested,'' the pradhan said.

Police said that a case was registered against ten people under relevant sections of the IPC and SC/ST Act. ''We will take stern action against the guilty,'' said a senior police official in the district.

Incidentally, the district had witnessed a more or less similar incident last month, when the upper caste members allegedly objected to an SC groom riding a horse. The incident had happened at Mahobkanth village.

The police had then also registered a case against some people.

Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Uttar Pradesh
caste discrimination

Related videos

What's Brewing

Am I unmothered? My story of grief

Am I unmothered? My story of grief

Why are some Covid test results false positives?

Why are some Covid test results false positives?

Misguided afforestation schemes offer little succour

Misguided afforestation schemes offer little succour

The future of CBD travel: Hop off metro, hop on tram

The future of CBD travel: Hop off metro, hop on tram

 