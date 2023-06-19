Woman shot at in MP; Congress and BJP spar over accused

Woman shot at in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur; Congress and BJP spar over accused

The incident took place on Friday when the woman went to meet the accused at his office.

PTI
PTI, Jabalpur,
  • Jun 19 2023, 13:26 ist
  • updated: Jun 19 2023, 13:26 ist
Representative image. Credit: Pixabay Photo

A case of attempt to murder has been registered against a man for allegedly firing at a 26-year-old woman when she went to meet him at his office in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur city, police said on Monday.

A state Congress leader claimed the accused was a Bharatiya Janata Party functionary, but the BJP denied it.

The incident took place on Friday when the woman went to meet the accused at his office, Sanjeevni Nagar police station in-charge Kranti Barve said.

Also Read | Bhojpuri singer Nisha Upadhyay shot at in celebratory firing during her show in Saran

The woman alleged the accused fired at her with a gun, he said.

She is currently undergoing treatment in a hospital, the official said.

The accused is at large and efforts are on to trace him, Barve said, adding a process was on to identify the type of weapon used in the incident.

A case was registered against the accused on the charge of attempt to murder and under provisions of the Arms Act, the official said.

Meanwhile, MP Congress General Secretary Saurabh Sharma claimed the accused has in his Facebook profile referred to himself as a BJP leader.

Rubbishing the claim, BJP city unit president Prabhat Sahu said the accused is neither a member nor an office-bearer of the BJP.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Bharatiya Janata Party
BJP
Congress
India News
Indian Politics
Madhya Pradesh
Jabalpur

Related videos

What's Brewing

Kajol talks about toughest choices she has made so far

Kajol talks about toughest choices she has made so far

Ancient Amazon charcoal, carbon market's next big thing

Ancient Amazon charcoal, carbon market's next big thing

North India endures a heat wave, and a wave of deaths

North India endures a heat wave, and a wave of deaths

Bengaluru college demands 2.1% of students' salary

Bengaluru college demands 2.1% of students' salary

Jallikattu and animal rights

Jallikattu and animal rights

Indian researchers in Arctic, Antarctic to do yoga

Indian researchers in Arctic, Antarctic to do yoga

 