Woman shot dead by militants in Pulwama

Unidentified militants shot dead a woman and injured one youth in Kakapora area of South Kashmir's Pulwama district on Wednesday, the day Muslims are celebrating Eid-ul-Fitr.



A police official said some unknown militants barged inside the residential house of Nageena Jan and opened fire upon her. In the incident, Nageena suffered critical bullet wounds and died instantly while as another person namely Jalaluddin Bhufanda also suffered bullet injuries, he said.



Reports said Nageena’s husband Mohammad Yousuf Lone was also killed by militants on May 19, 2017.