Woman shot dead by militants in Pulwama

Zulfikar Majid
  • Jun 05 2019, 11:00am ist
  • updated: Jun 05 2019, 12:01pm ist
Militants shot dead a woman and injured a man on Wednesday in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said. PTI file photo

Unidentified militants shot dead a woman and injured one youth in Kakapora area of South Kashmir's Pulwama district on Wednesday, the day Muslims are celebrating Eid-ul-Fitr.
 
A police official said some unknown militants barged inside the residential house of Nageena Jan and opened fire upon her. In the incident, Nageena suffered critical bullet wounds and died instantly while as another person namely Jalaluddin Bhufanda also suffered bullet injuries, he said.
 
Reports said Nageena’s husband Mohammad Yousuf Lone was also killed by militants on May 19, 2017. 

