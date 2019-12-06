Woman shot for stopping dance at wedding in UP, 2 held

In a shocking incident, a woman was shot in the face, when she topped dancing despite being asked to continue at a wedding ceremony in Uttar Pradesh's Chitrakoot district, about 325 kilometres from here.

Though the incident had occurred a few days back, it came to light on Friday after a video showing the purported shooting went viral on the social networking sites.

According to the police sources here, the woman and her co-performer were dancing at the wedding of the daughter of a village panchayat chief at Tikri village in the district, when the incident occurred.

Sources said that the dancer stopped midway her performance after she felt uneasy. Some people in the audience were heard asking the dancer not to stop.

One of them was also heard warning the dancer that she could be fired at if she stopped. Another person was heard egging on someone to actually fire.

The woman was seen falling on the floor after being shot. Sources said that the person, who had fired the shot, was a member of the village panchayat chief's family.

Sources said that the many in the audience were in an inebriated state.

The dancer was admitted to the hospital, where her condition was stated to be critical. Police said that a case was registered in this connection and efforts were on to nab the culprit.