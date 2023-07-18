Woman stabbed multiple times by husband with screwdriver in Jaipur, dies

Man stabs wife with screwdriver many times, kills her

PTI
PTI, Jaipur,
  • Jul 18 2023, 17:18 ist
  • updated: Jul 18 2023, 17:18 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

A man killed his wife by attacking her with a screwdriver multiple times owing to a domestic dispute here, police said Tuesday. 

The incident happened in Shastri Nagar area late night on Monday when accused Kanaram got into a fight with his wife Mamta, Shastri Nagar SHO Dilip Singh said.

After the attack, the accused took his wife to the nearest hospital, where she was referred to Sawai Man Singh (SMS) Hospital. Doctors at the hospital declared her brought dead, the SHO said.

The woman's brother has lodged a complaint following which a case of murder was registered against the accused, he said. Police said that the reason behind the murder is yet to be ascertained. 

The couple has three children, including two daughters and a son. The children were sleeping when the incident happened, the SHO said.

