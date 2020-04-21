Woman staying in President's Estate in Delhi tests positive for COVID-19, 115 familes in quarantine

The daughter-in-law of a sanitation worker at the Rashtrapati Bhavan has tested positive for COVID-19, prompting authorities to put 115 families staying in the President's Estate in home quarantine.

A Rashtrapati Bhavan statement said no employee of President's Secretariat has tested positive for COVID-19 till now and the Secretariat, along with the local administration, is taking all the preventive measures required under the government guidelines.

The woman, who tested positive for the virus infection four days ago, is not an employee but stays with her mother-in-law and other family members in a staff quarters in the around 1,300-acre President's Estate. The employee along with the family is a resident of Pocket 1, Schedule A area of the President's Estate.



Her mother had contracted COVID-19 and had died recently. After the woman tested positive, the quarters they lived in were sealed and the family was kept in quarantine since Saturday.

"After contact tracing of the deceased, it was found that a family member of an employee of the President's Secretariat had been in contact with the deceased. As required under the guidelines, all the seven members of this family were moved to the quarantine facility at Mandir Marg on April 16," the statement said. All other family members, including the employee of the President's Secretariat, have tested negative.

Following this, it said, 115 houses in Pocket 1, Schedule A area of the President's Estate were identified for movement restriction and residents have been advised to remain indoors. The residents of these houses are being provided doorstep delivery of essential commodities.