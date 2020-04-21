Woman staying in President's Estate in Delhi tests positive for COVID-19, 125 familes in quarantine

The daughter-in-law of a sanitation worker at the Rashtrapati Bhavan has tested positive for COVID-19, prompting authorities to put 125 families staying in the President's Estate in home quarantine.

The woman, who tested positive for the virus infection four days ago, is not an employee but stays with her mother-in-law and other family members in a staff quarters in the around 1,300-acre President's Estate.

Her mother had contracted COVID-19 and had died recently. After the woman tested positive, the quarters they lived was sealed and the family is in quarantine since Saturday.

Around 125 families staying in quarters, including senior officials, have been asked to be in quarantine.

People living in 30 quarters in the immediate vicinity of the woman's house has strictly been asked not to step out and essential items are being delivered at their doorstep.

In other quarters, only one person is allowed to come out for purchasing essential goods.