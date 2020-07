A 28-year-old woman was allegedly strangled to death by her in-laws over dowry in Sattarpur village here on Tuesday, police said.

Kiran Devi's in-laws fled after killing her, they said.

Victim's father Ajab Singh alleged that his daughter was being harassed for dowry by her in-laws and they had killed her, the police said.

The body has been sent for post-mortem, they said.

An investigation has been launched. No arrests have been made so far.