Woman strangulated to death for dowry in Uttar Pradesh

PTI
PTI, Muzaffarnagar,
  • Jul 15 2020, 13:56 ist
  • updated: Jul 15 2020, 13:56 ist
A 24-year-old woman was allegedly strangulated to death by her father-in-law and others over demands for dowry in Johra village here, police said on Wednesday.

The incident took place on Tuesday, they said.

A case has been registered against the victim's father-in-law Santram, brother-in-law Lokesh and his wife Jaiyanti in this regard, police said.

According to the police, the victim, Manisha, was harassed by her husband's family members over dowry.

Efforts are on to trace the accused who are absconding, they added.

