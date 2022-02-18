Woman swallows 51 capsules of heroin; arrested at IGI

Woman swallows 51 capsules containing 501 grams of heroin; arrested at IGI

She was arrested under sections of the NDPS Act and the substance was seized along with concealing material

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Feb 18 2022, 00:32 ist
  • updated: Feb 18 2022, 00:32 ist
The capsules contained 501 gm of an off-white coloured substance, which appeared to be heroin. Credit: iStock Photo

A woman was arrested at the IGI Airport for allegedly trying to smuggle 51 capsules containing 501 grams of heroin which she had swallowed, a customs official said on Thursday.

On the basis of suspicion, the passenger, who arrived on February 9 at Terminal 3 from Uganda to Dubai and further from Doha to Delhi, was intercepted at the Green Channel, the office of the commissioner of customs said in a statement.

She was carrying one backpack and one handbag and during the X-ray, nothing suspicious was found in her bags.

On further inquiry, she accepted that she has concealed some capsules in her body following which she was taken for medical examination, it said.

She was admitted to RML hospital and 51 capsules were recovered, the statement said.

The capsules contained 501 gm of an off-white coloured substance, which appeared to be heroin. Its value in the international market is estimated to be Rs 3.5 crore, it said.

She was arrested under sections of the NDPS Act and the substance was seized along with concealing material.

For the purpose of customs clearance of arriving passengers, a two-channel system has been adopted under which the Green Channel is for passengers not having any dutiable goods, while the Red Channel is for those having dutiable goods.

Further investigation was underway, it said.

Watch the latest DH Videos here:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

India News
Delhi
Heroin
Drugs

Related videos

What's Brewing

Mizoram man cycles over 1500 km from Aizawl to Kolkata

Mizoram man cycles over 1500 km from Aizawl to Kolkata

SII CEO urges Djokovic to get vaccinated against Covid

SII CEO urges Djokovic to get vaccinated against Covid

Elon Musk compares Trudeau with Hitler in a meme

Elon Musk compares Trudeau with Hitler in a meme

Did Covid contribute to more mental health disorders?

Did Covid contribute to more mental health disorders?

Kanye West admits to having 'suicidal thoughts'

Kanye West admits to having 'suicidal thoughts'

The world’s hardiest bacteria

The world’s hardiest bacteria

 