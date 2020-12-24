Woman throws hot tea on police officer’s face in Bihar, arrested

A woman tea vendor has been arrested for throwing steaming hot tea on the face of police inspector Suman Jha when the officer had gone to the Sri Krishna Medical College and Hospital (SKMCH) campus to clear the encroachment from the hospital premises in Muzaffarpur district.

Due to the impact, the officer had to be rushed to the emergency ward of the SKMCH, where his condition deteriorated. Jha was later shifted to the Patna Medical College and Hospital (PMCH), where he is recuperating.

An FIR was lodged against the woman, Sarita Devi, and two of her associates based on a statement by Jha, who is in charge of the police outpost at the SKMCH. Sarita has been arrested, while two of her accomplices are absconding.

According to police sources, Sarita runs a tea stall on the campus of the SKMCH.

“I had gone there to remove encroachments on the campus after principal of SKMCH Dr Vikas Kumar submitted a written application about illegal shops and kiosks on the hospital campus. When I reached there, Sarita got infuriated and hurled abuses at me. Within no time, she threw hot tea on my face. As a consequence, I fell down there and was rushed to the emergency ward of the hospital by the security personnel,” said the police officer in his complaint.

“Sarita has been arrested for fatal attack on the police officer,” confirmed Sunil Razak, the officer-in-charge.