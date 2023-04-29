Woman tied to pole, beaten up over land dispute in UP

Woman tied to pole, beaten up over land dispute in UP’s Sambhal

A video of the incident surfaced on social media following which Syoraj, Bhure, Viroj, Manju and a woman, identified as Sherry, were arrested, SP Chakresh Mishra said

PTI
PTI, Sambhal ,
  • Apr 29 2023, 14:49 ist
  • updated: Apr 29 2023, 14:51 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

A woman was tied to a pole and beaten up allegedly by five people over a land dispute in a village here, police said on Saturday.

On Friday, a video of the incident surfaced on social media following which Syoraj, Bhure, Viroj, Manju and a woman, identified as Sherry, were arrested, SP Chakresh Mishra said.

In the video, these five people were seen beating Sunita, a resident of Virkwari village, in front of her seven-year-old daughter, police said.

On April 26, the woman filed a complaint and an FIR was registered under sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 504 (intentional insult), 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code against Rajnesh, Rajkumar, Raju, Chhote and two unknowns, they said.

After the video was posted on the internet, police added sections 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty),342 (wrongful confinement),147 (rioting) and 149 (every member of unlawful assembly guilty of offence committed in prosecution of common object) to the FIR, the SP said.

During the investigation, it was found that there was a land dispute going on between the two sides, the SP said.

He said that the people named in the FIR will also be arrested soon.

