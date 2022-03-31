Woman who hurled grenade at CRPF bunker in J&K arrested

Woman who hurled petrol bomb at CRPF bunker in Sopore arrested

IANS
IANS, Srinagar,
  • Mar 31 2022, 22:39 ist
  • updated: Mar 31 2022, 22:39 ist
Representative Image. Credit: Reuters File Photo

The woman who had allegedly hurled a petrol bomb at a CRPF bunker in J&K's Sopore town was arrested on Thursday, police said.

IGP, Kashmir, Vijay Kumar told reporters that the arrested woman has been identified as Haseena Akhtar, an overground worker (OGW) of the proscribed terror outfit LeT.

"She had thrown a petrol bomb at a CRPF bunker in Sopore in which one policeman and a CRPF jawan were injured," Kumar said.

"There are three FIRs under the UAPA against her," he said.

