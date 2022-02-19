Woman's body dug up for post-mortem following dowry death complaint in UP

The body of a woman was exhumed days after it was buried following registration of a case of dowry death in Muzaffarnagar district of Uttar Pradesh, a police official said on Saturday.
The body was sent for post-mortem after it was dug up on Friday.
According to the police, the family of the woman, Gulista Begum of Makhiyali village, lodged a complaint that she was beaten to death by her in-laws over their demand for a dowry of Rs 2 lakh and a motorcycle.
She was buried on February 14.
Subsequently, a case was registered against six people, including her husband who was also arrested.
The body was dug up and sent for post-mortem and an investigation is underway, the police officer said.
Gulista Begum got married to Mir Hasan in 2015.
