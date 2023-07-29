UP: Woman's body exhumed as brother alleges dowry death

Woman's body exhumed after brother alleges dowry death in UP

As per her in-laws, Sunita Devi died of electrocution on July 12 and was buried, the official said.

Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

The body of a 36-year-old woman, whose in-laws had claimed she died due to electrocution, was exhumed on Friday as her brother alleged she was killed over dowry, police said.

Additional Superintendent of Police (East) Vidyasagar Mishra said Sunita Devi was married to Pappu Pal of Isipur village under the Antu police station area for 17 years.

As per her in-laws, Sunita Devi died of electrocution on July 12 and was buried, the official said.

However, on July 23, her brother Manoj Kumar lodged a complaint of dowry death, following which the body was exhumed on District Magistrate Prakash Chandra Srivastava's instructions and sent for a post-mortem examination, Mishra said.

