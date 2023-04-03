Woman's body found floating in Mathura water body

Woman's body found floating in Mathura water body

The woman's hands and feet were tied with a dupatta and her mouth was gagged with a piece of cloth, police said

PTI
PTI, Mathura ,
  • Apr 03 2023, 15:45 ist
  • updated: Apr 03 2023, 19:49 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

The half-naked body of a 25-year-old woman was found floating in a pond on the foothills of the famous Govardhan hillock, police said on Monday.

The woman's hands and feet were tied with a dupatta and her mouth was gagged with a piece of cloth, they said.

The victim's identity is yet to be established, the police said, adding that the body was fished out of the water body -- locally known as Govind Kund -- on Sunday.

Also Read | Minor murdered, body chopped into pieces in Rajasthan's Udaipur; 1 held

"The mystery of her death will be solved after post-mortem," Deputy Superintendent of Police Ram Mohan Sharma said.

The 'kund' is located on the 'Talhati ki Parikrama' close to the Govardhan hillock, the police added.

A large number of devotees who perform 'parikrama (circumambulation)' of the hillock pass the water body on their route.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

India News
Uttar Pradesh
mathura
UP Police

Related videos

What's Brewing

JioCinema gets record 147 cr views in first IPL weekend

JioCinema gets record 147 cr views in first IPL weekend

Man stabbed to death over no-ball during cricket match

Man stabbed to death over no-ball during cricket match

Mumbai wheelie stunt: 24-year-old biker arrested

Mumbai wheelie stunt: 24-year-old biker arrested

J&K man strangulates minor daughter, then slits throat

J&K man strangulates minor daughter, then slits throat

In pandemic’s silver lining, K'taka sees mega fish haul

In pandemic’s silver lining, K'taka sees mega fish haul

 