Woman's body found floating in Mathura water body

The half-naked body of a 25-year-old woman was found floating in a pond on the foothills of the famous Govardhan hillock, police said on Monday.

The woman's hands and feet were tied with a dupatta and her mouth was gagged with a piece of cloth, they said.

The victim's identity is yet to be established, the police said, adding that the body was fished out of the water body -- locally known as Govind Kund -- on Sunday.

"The mystery of her death will be solved after post-mortem," Deputy Superintendent of Police Ram Mohan Sharma said.

The 'kund' is located on the 'Talhati ki Parikrama' close to the Govardhan hillock, the police added.

A large number of devotees who perform 'parikrama (circumambulation)' of the hillock pass the water body on their route.