Woman's body found floating in pond in UP's Sultanpur

A woman's body was found floating in a pond in Vibharpur village under Motigarpur police station here, police said on Friday.
The deceased has been identified as Kavita (59) wife of Jialal resident of village Vibharpur, Station House Officer (SHO) Motigarpur Rajkumar Verma said.
She went missing after she had gone to relieve herself on Wednesday evening.
Also Read | Four of a family die in suspected suicide in Pune
When she did not return home till late night, her family members started searching for her.
The body was found later in the morning by the locals who informed the police.
Police have sent the body for a postmortem examination.
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Hive ransomware: Modern, efficient business model
Ukraine war accelerates power shift in Europe to East
Brazilian tightrope walker sets new record
Archaeologist hails 'oldest' mummy yet found in Egypt
Afghan women aid workers lose hope after Taliban ban
Skinny jeans great fit in shrinking economy: Levi's CEO