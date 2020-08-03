Women Congress MLAs tie rakhis on CM’s wrist

Women Congress MLAs tie rakhis on CM’s wrist

PTI
PTI, Jaisalmer,
  • Aug 03 2020, 18:50 ist
  • updated: Aug 03 2020, 18:53 ist
Women tie 'rakhis' on the wrist of Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on the occasion of 'Raksha Bandhan', in Jaisalmer. Credit: PTI Photo

 Women Congress MLAs of Rajasthan celebrated the festival of Raksha Bandhan by tying rakhis on the wrist of Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot. Minister Mamta Bhupesh and legislators Shakuntala Rawat, Ganga Devi and others tied rakhis on the wrist of the chief minister and offered him sweets.

The women MLAs also tied rakhis on the wrists of other legislators including Sanyam Lodha.

The festival was celebrated in Hotel Suryagarh in Jaisalmer where the MLAs have been made to stay to save them from the alleged bids to make them ditch the Gehlot government. They are expected to stay here till the assembly session begins on August 14.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Ashok Gehlot
Rajasthan
Raksha Bandhan
Congress

What's Brewing

A Florida teen’s troubled online path

A Florida teen’s troubled online path

Black women's 'carpe diem' moment in politics

Black women's 'carpe diem' moment in politics

The Lead: Javagal Srinath on his journey in cricket

The Lead: Javagal Srinath on his journey in cricket

What back to school might look like amid Covid-19 in US

What back to school might look like amid Covid-19 in US

TikTok ban? Creators and fans are big mad

TikTok ban? Creators and fans are big mad

From outbreak to surrender: WWII in the Pacific

From outbreak to surrender: WWII in the Pacific

 