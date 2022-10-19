Women dance to Bollywood songs in Mahakal temple, Madhya Pradesh; spark row

Women dance to Bollywood songs in MP temple; spark row

Two women who had gone to offer prayers at the temple shot videos while dancing to Bollywood songs, and uploaded them on social media

IANS, Bhopal,
  • Oct 19 2022, 19:45 ist
  • updated: Oct 19 2022, 19:45 ist
Mahakal temple in Ujjain. Credit: PTI Photo

A video in which two women can be seen dancing to Bollywood songs at Mahakaleshwar temple in Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain has stirred a row, prompting the state's home minister to order a probe into the matter.

The women had gone to offer prayers at the Mahakaleshwar temple two days ago. They shot videos while dancing to Bollywood songs, and uploaded them on social media.

The temple management has demanded action against the women.

According to sources, the temple priests were "quite miffed" as videos were shot inside the sanctum sanctorum and other places of the temple.

Videos were shot to the tune of both Bollywood and Bhakti songs. One woman shot the video while performing 'jal abhishek' in the sanctum sanctorum of the Mahakal temple while another shot it while roaming around the temple premises.

Taking cognizance of the matter, Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra has ordered an inquiry.

"I have instructed the Collector and the Superintendent of Police to investigate the matter. Messing with religious beliefs in any way would not be tolerated," said Mishra.

The minister also said such activities hurt the sanctity of the temple, and people should refrain from doing them.

