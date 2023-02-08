Women desert husbands after receiving money under PMAY-Urban

The money received under the Prime Minister Urban Awas Yojna (PMAY-Urban) scheme was meant to help families build 'pucca houses'. Many women instead have taken the first installment and left their husbands in lurch, shifting with someone else.

Several cases of women deserting their families and moving in with other men have been reported from Uttar Pradesh's Barabanki district.

According to reports, these cases came to light after notices were served to women beneficiaries after it was found that they had not started construction of their houses even a year after receiving the first installment of Rs 50,000.

"As many as 40 beneficiaries have been served notices for failing to start construction of houses even one year after receiving their first installment. A majority of them are women,'' said a senior district official in Barabanki.

Officials said that they were informed that in some cases, women beneficiaries who lived in 'kuccha' houses deserted their husbands and shifted with some other men after the money was transferred into their bank accounts.

"At least four men have said that their wives had deserted them and married other men. They also demanded that such women should not get the second installment,'' the official said.

The official said that recovery notices would be issued in all such cases. "They have been given 15 days to start construction, else recovery notices will be issued against them," he added.