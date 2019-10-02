Women not safe under BJP rule in UP: Priyanka Gandhi

Continuing her attack on the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh, Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Wednesday said that the women were not safe under the saffron party's rule in the state.

Priyanka, who led a 'padyatra' (foot march) by thousands of Congress workers in the state capital in protest against the alleged attempt by the state government to "shield" rape accused former BJP MP Swami Chinmayanand and "harass" the rape victim, vowed to continue to fight until the victim got justice.

"Women and weaker section people are facing torture in UP.....we will continue to fight for them," the Congress leader told reporters during the foot march.

She said that the mother of the Unnao rape victim had been kept in a locked room at her village. BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Senger was accused in the matter and is currently lodged in jail.

Priyanka, who was said to be running a fever, marched with thousands of party workers and leaders for about three kilometres and also paid a floral tribute to Mahatma Gandhi on his 150th birth anniversary.

The Congress leader was scheduled to address the party workers but was not given permission by the district administration.

Gandhi had earlier embarked on a dharna after she was denied permission to visit Umbha village in Sonbhadra district, where ten tribals were killed in a clash over land two months back. She later visited the village and met the victims.

The Congress had also tried to undertake a 'padyatra' from Shahajahanpur town in support of the victim, who had accused Chinmayanand of raping her, and in protest of a bid to "shield" the saffron leader but it was foiled by the administration. Hundreds of party workers were arrested while senior leaders were placed under house arrest.