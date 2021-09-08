Women now allowed to join NDA, Centre tells SC

Women now allowed to join NDA, Centre tells Supreme Court

The apex court has granted two weeks' time to the Centre to inform about the future plan in this regard

DHNS
DHNS,
  • Sep 08 2021, 13:16 ist
  • updated: Sep 08 2021, 13:43 ist
Credit: PTI Photo

Armed forces have taken a decision to allow female candidates in the National Defence Academy (NDA), Centre told the Supreme Court on Wednesday.

The apex court has granted two weeks' time to the Centre to inform about the future plan in this regard.

This comes after the Supreme Court allowed women to take up examination for the NDA, where only men could join for traning as officers in defence services until now, saying the bar created for female candidates was discriminatory.

The top court had pulled up the Army for resisting opportunities to women, and asked it to change its attitude and not wait for judicial orders to be passed in such matters.

A bench presided over by Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul had rejected contention of Additional Solicitor General Aishwarya Bhati, representing the Centre, that it is a policy decision of the government. "This is a policy decision based on gender discrimination... The Centre must take a constructive view," the bench said.

In an interim order, the top court directed that women can sit for exams for entry in NDA, slated for September 5.

Check out the latest DH Videos here:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Supreme Court
National Defence Academy
Delhi
India News

Related videos

What's Brewing

What Taliban’s interim PM choice means for Afghanistan

What Taliban’s interim PM choice means for Afghanistan

When a nuclear icebreaker stops at the North Pole

When a nuclear icebreaker stops at the North Pole

El Salvador’s Bitcoin adoption is off to a rocky start

El Salvador’s Bitcoin adoption is off to a rocky start

Taliban have formed new govt, but they can't print cash

Taliban have formed new govt, but they can't print cash

Diabetes most predominant co-morbidity in Bengalureans

Diabetes most predominant co-morbidity in Bengalureans

 