Women SHGs make 39 lakh masks, 10000 litre sanitiser in Chhattisgarh

Women self-help groups in Chhattisgarh have so far produced over 39 lakh face masks and nearly 10,000 litres of hand sanitisers to cater to the increased demand of these items following the coronavirus outbreak, an official said on Tuesday.

Nearly 7,625 women from 2,165 self-help groups (SHGs), associated with the government-run Chhattisgarh State Rural Livelihood Mission, are engaged in preparing masks in 27 districts of the state since last two months, the mission's Chief Operating Officer Alice Lakra told PTI.

The process was started in the last week of March, just after the lockdown was enforced to contain the spread of coronavirus.

Till Monday, these SHGs have made 39,08,811 masks. Out of this, maximum masks were manufactured in Koriya district (4,10,290), followed by Rajnandgaon (3,74,943), Bemetara (3,50,705) and Gariaband (3,12,550), Lakra said.

These masks are being supplied to the health department, municipal corporation, police, Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and other government departments, and also being sold in open markets in several places at affordable prices of Rs 10 to Rs 20 each, she said.

Besides, the masks are being provided to labourers engaged in work under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) and forest dwellers involved in tendu leaves collection, she said.

"Of the total produced masks, so far 36.37 lakh masks worth Rs 4.52 crore have been sold," Lakra said.

These cloth masks are three-layered as per the World Health Organisation (WHO) standard and washable, she said.

"The production is being done on the basis of requirement orders placed by various departments. Besides, we are also planning to tie-up with some leading medical and grocery stores in all districts to ensure easy availability of masks to the public," Lakra said.

She also informed that 9,964.5 litres of sanitisers have been manufactured by 44 SHGs in 13 districts.

Of the total quantity, 7,690.35 litres of sanitisers worth Rs 32.07 lakh have been sold till Monday, she said.

The SHGs are also making pattal and dona (disposable plates and bowls made of dry leaves and paper), and supplying them to quarantine centres for serving meals to migrants who are kept there as a precautionary measure before being allowing to go home, she said.

"The SHGs are contributing in a major way in the battle against coronavirus. They are not only making protective items but also making people aware in their vicinity about the importance of personal hygiene and social distancing to avoid transmission of coronavirus, she said.