Women tribal leaders to bat for Modi govt in Parliament

The BJP has decided to field its emerging women tribal leaders to put the Modi government's case across in Parliament when it debates the Motion of Thanks on the President's Address on Monday.

While newly appointed BJP working president Jagat Prakash Nadda will open the debate in Rajya Sabha, Union minister Pratap Chandra Sarangi, popular as 'Odisha's Modi', will lead the charge in the Lok Sabha.

Tribal leaders Heena Gavit and Sampatiya Uikey will second the Motion of Thanks moved by Sarangi and Nadda in the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha respectively.

Gavit, a second term member from Nandurbar in Maharashtra, is a medical graduate and the daughter of Maharashtra's former medical education minister Vijaykumar Gavit.

Heena, 31, defeated Congress leader K C Padavi by a margin of over 95,000 votes in the recent elections.

In 2014, she had defeated former minister of state for home, Manikrao Gavit, one of the longest serving members of the Lok Sabha from Nandurbar.

Uikey, a Rajya Sabha member from Madhya Pradesh, has risen through the ranks in the BJP and was the district Panchayat president in Mandla.

On Thursday last, President Ram Nath Kovind had laid out the governance roadmap of the newly re-elected Modi government in his address to the joint sitting of the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha.

Congress has decided to field its leader in the Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury to point out the shortcomings in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's fresh agenda for governance.

In the Rajya Sabha, Leader of the Opposition Ghulam Nabi Azad is expected to lead the Opposition charge by taking on the Modi government on the “divisive” agenda such as the push for the triple talaq bill.

The Congress had already dismissed the President's address as “uninspiring, insipid, hollow and full of platitudes”.

In the Lok Sabha, Trinamool Congress leader Sudip Bandyopadhyay, NCP leader Supriya Sule, BJD leader Pinaki Misra are expected to participate in the debate.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to respond to the debate on Tuesday evening in the Lok Sabha and Wednesday afternoon in the Rajya Sabha.