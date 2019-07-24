Won't allow division of J&K on religious lines: NC

Claiming that 'divisive forces' are making attempts to break the unity of the people in Jammu and Kashmir, the National Conference on Wednesday vowed to foil such machinations by not allowing division of the state on regional and religious lines.

"We are the inheritors of great legacy of Sher-e-Kashmir Sheikh Mohammed Abdullah, who strived all his life to preserve distinct and unique identity of the state and its existence as a single entity," NC General Secretary Ali Mohammed Sagar said addressing workers' convention in Doda district.

He said the proponents of trifurcation are destined to fail before the strong resolve of the people of Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh.

Without naming anyone, Sagar, who is currently on a four-day visit to the Chenab Valley, lashed out 'reactionary and communal forces' for pushing their sinister agenda by vitiating the atmosphere and creating a wedge between various segments of the society.

He hoped the people will give these forces a befitting lesson by maintaining their time-tested unity, harmony and tranquility.

"Whenever forces inimical to the unity of the state find themselves in a political whirlpool, they resort to inciting passions by raking up contentious issues," Sagar said, referring to the attempts being perpetrated to weaken the state's special status under Article 370.

"Being custodian of peoples' interests, the National Conference will foil these designs tooth and nail," he said.

Additional General Secretary Sheikh Mustafa Kamaal exhorted people to "guard against polarising elements" and expressed concern over "orchestrated campaign launched by the reactionary forces to create political instability" in the state.

Kamaal described the prevailing situation as detrimental to democratic growth of the state, saying people's will for restoration of democracy cannot be throttled as per whims of New Delhi.

"Governor's rule is no substitute to popularly-elected government, as people are deprived accessibility to those governing them," he said, seeking immediate restoration of democratic process.