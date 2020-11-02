'Won't spare those who offered namaz at Mathura temple'

Won't spare those who offered namaz at Mathura temple: UP Cabinet Minister Shrikant Sharma

PTI
PTI,
  • Nov 02 2020, 20:48 ist
  • updated: Nov 02 2020, 20:48 ist
Representative image/Credit: Pixabay Image

Uttar Pradesh Cabinet Minister Shrikant Sharma on Monday said those who offered namaz on the premises of a temple in Mathura will not be spared.

“The way they offered namaz and then made their act viral on social media shows their evil design,” the state power minister told reporters in a virtual conference.

Read | Namaz in Uttar Pradesh temple triggers controversy, four booked

Police have booked four people after a video clip showing members of their group offering namaz on the premises of a temple here surfaced on social media.

According to the FIR, the accused reportedly belonged to a Delhi-based organisation, Khudai Khidmatgar, and came to Mathura's Nand Baba temple on Thursday, where they first offered prayers.

Later, two of them offered namaz at a secluded place on the temple premises without permission.

Stressing that the accused won't be spared and promising deterrent action, the minister said some people are finding it difficult to digest the progress made by the state.

They are trying to create hindrance by polluting the environment, the minister alleged, adding that such people are busy creating a verge between different communities in the state.

For blocking the road to progress, they are attempting to create differences between Hindus and Muslims, the minister added.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Uttar Pradesh
mathura

What's Brewing

Mount Everest empties as Covid-19 strikes Nepal tourism

Mount Everest empties as Covid-19 strikes Nepal tourism

Eat ‘no’ for breakfast: Kamala Harris's advice to women

Eat ‘no’ for breakfast: Kamala Harris's advice to women

Telegram Messenger gets new features

Telegram Messenger gets new features

In last 45 years, monsoon withdrew late 28 times: IMD

In last 45 years, monsoon withdrew late 28 times: IMD

 