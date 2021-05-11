Work under way to set up 300 oxygen plants in UP, says Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Aditynath said on Monday that work was under way to set up 300 oxygen plants in the state.

“Oxygen Express is being run, tankers being sent on large aircraft of Air Force. Yesterday, we supplied 1000 MT of oxygen in the state. But it shouldn't remain restricted to supply, Oxygen Plants should be established too. Work is underway to set up 300 Oxygen Plants in state,” the CM said.

Adityanath was also thankful to the Centre for supplying oxygen to the state.

“Second wave posed a new challenge before us - the demand for oxygen went up suddenly. We have to supply oxygen to Ayodhya too, from where it is being supplied to nearby districts. We are thankful to Government of India and PM Modi who is running special trains for this,” he said in Ayodhya.