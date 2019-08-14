Worried locals ask non-Kashmiris to vacate valley

After the Centre revoked controversial Article 370 of the Constitution, which gave special rights to the people of Jammu and Kashmir, thousands of skilled and semi-skilled non-local labourers are vacating the Valley, as they have been asked by the locals to do so.

Locals are apprehensive that non-locals may occupy the rented accommodations, as the erstwhile state no longer enjoys special privileges under Article 370. In the backdrop of this threat, people across the Valley have started asking non-locals to immediately vacate rented accommodations where they were living and carrying out their businesses.

“We always treated people from outside Kashmir well and never harassed them even during the peak of militancy. But this step (to ask them to vacate) is necessary keeping in view New Delhi’s intention to settle outsiders here and change the demography of Muslim majority Kashmir valley,” said Bashir Khan, who had rented several properties to non-locals.

A few lakh skilled and semi-skilled labourers mainly from Punjab, Bihar, UP and Rajasthan used to come to Kashmir every year. Some of them, including barbers, used to remain in Kashmir throughout the year while rest would leave during the harsh winters.

Their sudden departure will have a huge impact on the economy of Kashmir. “Without a non-local labour force, not only construction activities, but the agriculture sector too will suffer. 90% of labour jobs were being done by the non-locals and it will be next to impossible to fill that for the last 10-days.

Shah says that at most of his sites, which include government hospitals, the work was being carried out by non-local labourers. “Where from I will get skilled labour now and how will I complete the pending projects? All my payments are blocked and I will suffer huge losses if the situation doesn’t improve immediately,” he feared.

Not only construction and other related activities were dependent on the non-local labour force, but harvesting too was being carried out by them. The biggest issue in coming days will be of barbers as 95% of the saloons are being run by people from Bijnoor district of UP.

Mohammad Younis, who was running his parlour in the Ahmad Nagar suburb of Srinagar, had to leave along with his family after the landlord asked him to vacate. Younis had come to Kashmir in 1994 when insurgency was at its peak and was living along with his family, here.

“The volatile situation in Kashmir demands that I go back to my home. Even during the ’90s, we were never harassed by the locals and Kashmir would always welcome outsiders. But this time we have been asked politely to leave as locals fear, we may occupy their properties after the abrogation of Article 370,” he said.