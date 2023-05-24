Wrestlers to hold mahapanchayat outside new Parliament building on May 28

A large number of protestors, led by Olympian wrestlers Bajrang Punia, Sakshi Malik and Vinesh Phogat, gathered here at India Gate on Tuesday to demand the arrest of Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, the president of the wrestling federation.
Brij Bhushan has been accused of sexually harassing young grapplers, including a minor.
Carrying the national flag, the protesters marched to India Gate, near the parliament building, with a strong police presence accompanying them.
Talking to IANS, Sakshi said, "This is the fight for India's daughters. We will hold mahila mahapanchayat outside the new Parliament building on May 28. I request every woman of India to come and join us in this fight for justice."
On May 28, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the new Parliament building. As per sources, Delhi Police have already been put on high alert.
The wrestlers have, over the past week, taken out four marches to various locations in and around Connaught Place besides paying their respects at Rajghat.
Wrestlers have been staging a dharna at Jantar Mantar since April 23, demanding the arrest of Brij Bhushan, who has been accused by six female wrestlers, including a minor, of sexual harassment.
The Delhi Police filed two FIRs against the BJP MP last month based on the complaints from the wrestlers. The Police have also recorded statements of seven wrestlers, one of whom is a minor, and interrogated Singh on the allegations of sexual harassment.
So far, there has been no arrest in the two cases.
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Le Mans: 100 years of man and machine, and midnight oil
M S Dhoni says will take time to decide on IPL future
DH Toon | The many shades of Karnataka's 'Shop of Love'
This Japanese mango is priced at Rs 2.5 lakh per kg
Yana: Nature lovers' heaven turns haven for foreigners
Indonesia is building a new capital as Jakarta sinks
Air conditioning can’t stop climate migration
Cheetah cub dies at Kuno; 4th death in around 2 months
Man's anti-ageing blood transfusion involves dad & son
Infosys unveils AI platform 'Infosys Topaz'