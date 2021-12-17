Wrestling federation chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh loses cool, slaps wrestler in public

WFI Prez Brij Bhushan slaps wrestler in public

IANS
IANS, Ranchi,
  • Dec 17 2021, 21:34 ist
  • updated: Dec 17 2021, 21:34 ist

Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, the president of the Wrestling Federation of India, landed in an awkward situation on Friday when he slapped a wrestler from Uttar Pradesh on the stage during the first round of the Under-15 National Wrestling Championship at Shaheed Ganpat Rai Indoor Stadium here.

Many wrestlers from other states including Uttar Pradesh protested strongly and demanded an apology from the WFI president. However, Jharkhand Wrestling Association president Bholanath Singh and others intervened and pacified the matter.

During the age verification, a wrestler from Uttar Pradesh was found to be above 15 years of age. He was stopped from participating in the competition. However, the wrestler first lodged a complaint and then stepped onto the stage and started arguing with the WFI president.

Later, the wrestler insisted he step into the ring. Singh tried to pacify him and asked the wrestler to step down from the stage. He refused to do so and continued shouting on the stage. After that, the WFI president lost his temper and slapped the wrestler in front of everyone.

After the incident, Singh said that no one will tolerate indiscipline and if the wrestler would have participated in the competition despite his overage, then it would have left a bad impression on other wrestlers.

Bhola Nath Singh also said that overage wrestlers taking part in competitions for younger wrestlers are a big problem and sports authorities should acknowledge this issue and try to stop this practice.

