Yamuna breaches danger mark in Delhi

Press Trust of India, New Delhi,
  • Aug 19 2019, 18:40pm ist
  • updated: Aug 19 2019, 18:40pm ist
Officials check the water level of Yamuna river as it rises after the release of water from Hathnikund Barrage, in New Delhi. (PTI Photo)

The Yamuna river breached the danger mark in Delhi on Monday evening, prompting authorities to evacuate people from low-lying areas.

According to a Delhi government official, the river was flowing at 205.36 metres, just above the danger mark of 205.33 metres.

The official said that the water level is expected to rise further as Haryana released 1.43 lakh cusec water at 6 pm on Monday.

Earlier in the day, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that several teams have been formed to evacuate people living in low-lying areas along the river.

