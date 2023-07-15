Yamuna floods: 33 students evacuated from ITO

Yamuna floods: 33 students evacuated from training institute at ITO

The fire department rushed to rescue the students at the Indian Institute of Public Administration.

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jul 15 2023, 16:11 ist
  • updated: Jul 15 2023, 16:19 ist
Commuters move through a waterlogged road at ITO, in New Delhi, Saturday, July 15, 2023. Credit: PTI Photo

The Delhi Fire Services Saturday evacuated 33 students stranded at an institute at ITO in central Delhi after floodwaters entered its premises, officials said.

According to the fire department, they received a call at 11.20 am and rushed to rescue the students at the Indian Institute of Public Administration (IIPA).

Also Read | Ensure access to toilets, adequate water supply for those living in relief camps: Atishi to Delhi chief secretary

Using fire tenders, the DFS staff rescued 33 trainees of the Indian Statistical Service who were stuck at IIPA and shifted them to a safer location, the officials said.

Delhi
India News
floods
rains
Yamuna
Yamuna River

