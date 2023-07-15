Yamuna floods: 33 students evacuated from training institute at ITO

The Delhi Fire Services Saturday evacuated 33 students stranded at an institute at ITO in central Delhi after floodwaters entered its premises, officials said.
According to the fire department, they received a call at 11.20 am and rushed to rescue the students at the Indian Institute of Public Administration (IIPA).
VIDEO | Delhi Fire Services personnel rescue students from the waterlogged Indian Institute of Public Administration (IIPA) at ITO, Delhi.
— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) July 15, 2023
Also Read | Ensure access to toilets, adequate water supply for those living in relief camps: Atishi to Delhi chief secretary
Using fire tenders, the DFS staff rescued 33 trainees of the Indian Statistical Service who were stuck at IIPA and shifted them to a safer location, the officials said.
