Yamuna likely to cross danger mark tomorrow: Atishi

Yamuna in Delhi likely to cross danger mark around 11 am Tuesday, says Atishi

The warning level of water in Yamuna in Delhi is 204.50 metres while the danger mark is 205.33 metres.

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jul 10 2023, 14:07 ist
  • updated: Jul 10 2023, 14:11 ist
Delhi Education and PWD Minister Atishi inspects the water level of Yamuna river after heavy monsoon rains, in New Delhi, Monday, July 10, 2023. Credit: PTI Photo

The Yamuna in Delhi is likely to cross the danger mark around 11 am on Tuesday as a large quantity of water is being discharged into the upper reaches of the river, Delhi minister Atishi said on Monday.

The Public Works Department minister, who inspected the preparedness for evacuation and relief work, said water is rushing in the Yamuna towards Delhi very fast due to very heavy rainfall in north Indian states.

"Around 43,000 cusecs of water was being discharged into Yamuna from Haryana till Sunday morning that has increased to nearly three lakh cusecs now. We expect the level of water in Yamuna to reach danger mark around 10-11 am on Tuesday," she told PTI.

The warning level of water in Yamuna in Delhi is 204.50 metres while the danger mark is 205.33 metres.

