Yamuna water level rising but not a threat for people in Delhi, says Atishi

Due to heavy rains in some areas of Haryana on Sunday, the water level of Yamuna rose slightly, she said.

  • Jul 17 2023, 14:49 ist
  • updated: Jul 17 2023, 14:49 ist
The swollen Yamuna river flows under Old Yamuna Bridge. Credit: PTI Photo

Delhi Cabinet Minister Atishi on Monday urged people to stay in relief camps as the Yamuna water level was showing a rising trend again.

"The Central Water Commission estimates that it can reach 206.1 metres overnight. But there is no danger for the people of Delhi from this.

"But all the people living in relief camps are requested not to go back to their homes just yet. Go back to your homes only after the water level goes below the danger mark," Atishi said in a tweet in Hindi.

The Yamuna water level in Delhi at 12 noon rose to 205.80 metres from 205.58 metres at 9 am. The water level was 205.52 metres on Sunday night.

The water level of Yamuna, which breached the previous record of 207.49 metres last week and crossed 208 metres on July 12, was still flowing above the danger mark of 205.33 metres.

