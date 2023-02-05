Ramdev booked for provocative remarks at seers' meet

Yoga guru Ramdev booked for provocative remarks at meet of seers in Rajasthan's Barmer

The FIR was registered at Chauhatan police station based on a complaint filed by a local resident, Pathai Khan, a police officer said

PTI
PTI, Barmer,
  • Feb 05 2023, 20:48 ist
  • updated: Feb 05 2023, 20:48 ist
Yoga guru Ramdev. Credit: PTI Photo

An FIR was registered on Sunday against Yoga guru Ramdev for allegedly promoting enmity and outraging religious feelings over his provocative remarks at a meeting of seers in Rajasthan's Barmer district, police said.

The FIR was registered at Chauhatan police station based on a complaint filed by a local resident, Pathai Khan, a police officer said.

Also Read | Bihar: Activist files complaint against Ramdev for controversial remarks against Muslims

According to Chauhatan police station SHO Bhutaram, the case was registered under IPC sections 153A (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence), 295A (deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs) and 298 (uttering, words, etc., with deliberate intent to wound the religious feelings of any person).

At the meeting of seers on February 2, Ramdev accused Muslims of resorting to terror and abducting Hindu women while comparing Hinduism to Islam and Christianity.

He alleged that the two faiths were obsessed with conversion while Hinduism taught its followers to do good.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Baba Ramdev
Rajasthan
India News

What's Brewing

Know the 5 new judges of SC who will take oath on Feb 6

Know the 5 new judges of SC who will take oath on Feb 6

Lakhs take holy dip at Sangam on Maaghi Purnima

Lakhs take holy dip at Sangam on Maaghi Purnima

Cancer survivor Goa cop completes Ironman challenge

Cancer survivor Goa cop completes Ironman challenge

Ex-UK PM Truss blames economic 'orthodoxy' for downfall

Ex-UK PM Truss blames economic 'orthodoxy' for downfall

Don't get haircut: When Musharraf praised Dhoni's hair

Don't get haircut: When Musharraf praised Dhoni's hair

Artist recycles e-waste from banks into 10-ft statue

Artist recycles e-waste from banks into 10-ft statue

 