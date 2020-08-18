Yogi Adityanath braces for attack from BJP MLAs in Uttar Pradesh Assembly

With more and more BJP lawmakers coming out in the open to corner their own government over law and order, corruption and other issues, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and his cabinet colleagues are likely to have a tough time in Uttar Pradesh Assembly during its brief session beginning from Thursday.

Several saffron party legislators have raised questions on the state government's ability to fight corruption, provide succor to the common people and tame, what they termed an 'unbridled' bureaucracy.

To compound the woes of the state government, a senior BJP lawmaker has virtually supported the opposition's allegation that the saffron party regime was 'targeting' the 'Brahmin' community. The MLA Deomani Dwivedi said that he would question the government on this issue.

BJP MLA from the Gopamu assembly seat in Hardoi district said that corruption was at its 'peak' under the current dispensation. A similar allegation was levelled by its legislator from Puranpur assembly constituency Baburam Paswan.

''The government has no control over bureaucracy....corruption is thriving as the bureaucrats are not afraid of any action,'' Shyam Prakash said.

The wariness of the state government stems from the fact that during the assembly session in December last year as many as 100 BJP lawmakers had held a dharna inside the House and joined the protest by one of the ruling party MLAs over denial of permission to him to speak about his alleged mistreatment by the police.

''Even the ruling party lawmakers now admit that their government has done precious little for the people during its three-year tenure....naturally they are upset....we will support if they raise issues of public interest in the House,'' said the Opposition leader Ram Govind Chaudhary.

The three-day session of the Assembly would begin from Thursday amid Coronavirus scare. As many as 24 staff of the assembly secretariat have tested positive for the virus.