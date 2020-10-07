Yogi directs officials to run women safety campaign

Yogi Adityanath directs officials to run women safety campaign during Navratri

PTI
PTI, Lucknow,
  • Oct 07 2020, 20:02 ist
  • updated: Oct 07 2020, 20:02 ist
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday directed officials to conduct a special campaign on the safety of women and girls during Navratri festival, beginning October 17.

According to a press statement, the Chief Minister also directed the police to take prompt action in cases involving women and girls and deal with such matters sensitively.

He said anti-Romeo squads, formed to check harassment of women and girls, should remain active in crowded and sensitive areas, according to the statement.

Adityanath said the presence of police helps in controlling crime and that there has been a noteworthy decrease in crime against girls and women due to efforts of the state government.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Yogi Adityanath
Uttar Pradesh
Navratri
women safety

What's Brewing

Where are we in the Covid-19 vaccine race?

Where are we in the Covid-19 vaccine race?

What my Covid-19 hallucination showed me

What my Covid-19 hallucination showed me

Over 1 cr kids forced to work as Covid-19 batters India

Over 1 cr kids forced to work as Covid-19 batters India

Scientists say 2020 may smash heat record

Scientists say 2020 may smash heat record

 