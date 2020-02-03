Yogi Adityanath faces criticism from his party over law and order situation in UP

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath, who has been attacking Arvind Kejriwal in his election rallies in Delhi, was left red-faced after one of his own party leader, who was a former MP, raised a question mark over alleged deteriorating law and order situation in the state.

Former BJP MP Sharad Tripathi, who had shot into limelight after he thrashed a senior saffron party leader, who was close to Adityanath, with shoes at an official meeting last year, took potshots at the UP CM and asked him (Yogi) to focus on the UP rather than campaigning in Delhi assembly polls

''I personally feel that some senior leaders (read Adityanath) should ponder over the law and order situation in UP rather than campaigning in Delhi,'' Tripathi said in a post on his Facebook page.

He also appealed to the BJP workers and leaders to have the ''courage to call spade a spade'' and follow the path shown by former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee. Tripathi referred to the killing of a saffron leader in the state capital on Sunday to attack Adityanath.

It was the first time, a senior BJP leader has targeted Adityanath over alleged deteriorating law and order situation in the state.

Tripathi, who was denied nomination after the 'shoe episode' but his father Ramapati Ram Tripathi, a former UP BJP president, was given Lok Sabha ticket from Deoria.

Barely a few days back over one hundred BJP lawmakers had joined a protest by one of the ruling party MLA in UP assembly over denial of permission to him to speak in the house about his alleged mistreatment by the police.

They had also staged a dharna inside the house along with the opposition legislators. They said that they were being ignored by their own government.