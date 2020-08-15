Yogi Adityanath faces opposition onslaught over rising incidents of attacks on Dalits

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath came under a fierce attack from the opposition parties over the killing of a Dalit village pradhan (panchayat chief) in Azamgarh and brutal rape and murder of a minor in Lakhimpur Kheri district.

BSP supremo Mayawati, in a series of tweets, slammed the state government for what she alleged its failure on the law and order front and ensure the safety of the Dalits.

''The current BJP regime is no different than the previous Samajwadi Party regime as far as attacks on Dalits are concerned,'' Mayawati said.



यूपी के लखीमपुर खीरी के पकरिया गाँव में दलित नाबालिग के साथ बलात्कार के बाद फिर उसकी नृशंस हत्या अति-दुःखद व शर्मनाक। ऐसी घटनाओं से सपा व वर्तमान भाजपा सरकार में फिर क्या अन्तर रहा? सरकार आजमगढ़ के साथ खीरी के दोषियों के विरूद्ध भी सख्त कार्रवाई करे, बीएसपी की यह माँग है। — Mayawati (@Mayawati) August 15, 2020

She demanded stern action against the culprits and ensure the safety of the Dalits.

Congress too came down heavily on the BJP government over what the party said ''rising incidents of attacks'' on the Dalits in UP and the failure of the regime to stop them.

''Dalits are not safe in this regime,'' said a senior Congress leader here on Saturday.

Satyameo, who was panchayat chief of Bansgaon village in Azamgarh district, about 300 kilometers from here, was shot dead by unidentified assailants on Friday evening.

The killing sparked off large scale violence in the area and a frenzied mob torched a police outpost and several motorbikes. A minor child was also killed in violence.

Yogi Adityanath has announced a compensation of Rs. 5 lakh each to the next of the kin of the deceased.

A minor girl was allegedly raped before being brutally murdered at Pakaria village in Lakhimpur Kheri district on Thursday.

Barely a few days back a 17-year old Dalit youth had been shot dead in Amroha district in the state allegedly by a member of the upper caste after the former entered a temple.