Yogi launches state govt directory app for the public

Yogi Adityanath launches app to give people access to state govt directory

PTI
PTI, Gorakhpur,
  • Jan 14 2021, 21:19 ist
  • updated: Jan 14 2021, 21:19 ist
UP CM Yogi Adityanath. Credit: PTI File Photo

 Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday launched a mobile application that will let people access the state government’s directory.

Speaking at an event, Adityanath praised the information department for coming up with the digital directory app and said that it will help people connect to their representatives and officials of government departments.

The directory also contains information of Union ministers, he said.

“We can provide better facilities to people with technology… people can get pension in their Jan-Dhan account while sitting at home. Under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, it has become possible to provide help to 2.35 crore people every month through technology," he said.

Additional chief secretary of information department, Navneet Sehgal said, “Anyone can download the UPIDINFO app through play store on a mobile phone and it is free. Till now, everyone was not able to get access to it (directory)."

Uttar Pradesh
Yogi Adityanath

