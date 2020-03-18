Yogi Adityanath pats own back on completion of three year in office, Opposition terms regime a failure

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday heaped praise on his own government for what he termed ushering in a new era of hope in the people during his three year tenure and vowed to ensure development of the state.

The opposition parties, however, termed Adityanath's tenure a ''complete failure'' and said that the state government had not been able to ensure safety of women.

Speaking to reporters here, Adityanath said that his government had 'successfully' faced the challenges, that lay before the state, when he assumed office three years ago and that it had been able to change the perception of the people about UP.

''We have been able to gain the confidence of the people....the state has been marching ahead on several fronts....the law and order has improved considerably....we have been able ti instill fear in the minds of the criminals and restore democratic values,'' the chief minister said.

Adityanath referred to the last year's 'Kumbh' at Prayagraj, the Investor Summit and the Defence Expo to buttress his contention.

Not convinced, the opposition parties in the state termed the claims of the government as 'lies' and said that the state had turned into a ''chaotic place'' in the past three years of BJP rule.

''The state government will get zero out of ten,'' senior leader of the Samajwadi Party (SP) and leader of the opposition in the state assembly Ram Govind Chaudhary said.

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also said that the law and order situation was worst in UP.