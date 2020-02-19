Yogi Adityanath stirs up row on CAA protesters' death, says none can stop if one comes out to die

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday stirred yet another controversy after stating that those, who were killed in the anti-CAA protests in the state, had in fact, wished to die.

Replying on the motion of thanks to the governor's address in the state assembly, Adityanath also claimed that no one had been killed in the police firing, but from bullets of the rioters in the state during the protests.

''No one can stop if someone comes out on the streets to die,'' the Chief Minister said referring to the anti-CAA protests even as he heaped praise on the state police for their handling of the situation.

''No body was killed by the police.....the protesters died from the bullets of the rioters,'' he claimed. The state police had, however, admitted that some protesters had died from the police bullets.

Adityanath also slammed the opposition parties for supporting the anti-CAA protests and termed them as the supporters of Mohammed Ali Jinnah.

''We are not against peaceful protests but we will not allow any one to take the law in hands and destroy public properties on the pretext of democratic rights,'' he said.

Adityanath's remarks were sharply criticised by the opposition leaders. ''The remarks are proof that the Chief Minister does not believe in the constitution,'' said leader of the opposition in the assembly, Ram Govind Chaudhary.

Earlier, Yogi had said that the state government would 'avenge' the alleged destruction of public properties by the anti-CAA protesters